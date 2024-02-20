County Council will finally be able to use CCTV to prosecute illegal dumpers after five year block
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway County Council will shortly be able to use CCTV to prosecute illegal dumpers – after a five year block due to GDPR.
GDPR, introduced in 2018, meant new laws and new guidelines had to be drafted to allow the use of video surveillance.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
In the meantime, there’s been a strong consensus that illegal dumpers are getting away with murder, costing a fortune in clean-up crews.
A meeting at County Hall last night heard the process is almost at an end and the local authority will be able to use CCTV in the very near future.
Councillor Mary Hoade has been vocal on the issue – particularly in relation to dumping on the N84 Headford Road.
The post County Council will finally be able to use CCTV to prosecute illegal dumpers after five year block appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
County Councillor says gym membership should be an allowable health expense
A County Councillor says Gym Membership should be an allowable health expense Fianna Fáil Council...
€200K funding for flood works for Dunmore, Gort and Mountbellew Lake
Almost €200,000 in funding has been announced for minor flooding mitigation works across three Ga...
Road closure between Letterfrack and Kylemore Abbey following bus crash
A stretch of the Galway Clifden road, the N59, is closed this evening following a bus crash. It&#...
Kilkerrin student honoured for WorldSkills achievement in joinery
An apprentice carpenter from Kilkerrin has been honoured for his WorldSkills achievements Joe Kel...
Housing Minister confirms transfer of 3 acre Harbour site with potential for more than 1000 homes to the Land Development Agency
The Housing Minister has wrapped up a busy day in Galway, visiting major projects right across th...
Call for free public transport for city’s St Patricks Day Parade
A call has been made for bus and rail companies to provide free public transport to attend Galway...
Housing Minister says city’s first-ever cost-rental homes to be completed within 18 months
The Housing Minister expects Galway city’s first-ever development of cost rental homes to b...
South Connemara Gaeltacht group meeting with Darragh O’Brien to discuss housing issues
A young Gaeltacht group based in South Connemara will be voicing their concerns directly with the...
Údarás na Gaeltachta seeks mentors for new EU funded support for tourism SMEs
Údarás na Gaeltachta has been appointed lead partner on a new EU-funded project aimed at building...