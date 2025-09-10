County Council vows to get tougher on dereliction across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council has signaled it’s preparing to take a tougher stance on dereliction going forward.

The matter was raised at County Hall this week when local Fine Gael Councillor Peter Feeney raised the issue of a long-derelict pub in Athenry.

He said it’s been an eyesore for years – and pointed out they’re planning to spend millions improving Athenry’s public realm while some private buildings are in a terrible state.

Management admitted that a “light touch” has been applied on dereliction to date – and going forward, they were going to take firmer action.

Councillor Feeney says there are a number of buildings in Athenry in need of major works.