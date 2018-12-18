County council votes to spend funds on safety lights at Oughterard bridge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of Galway County Council have unanimously voted to explore the use of 250 thousand euro to install safety measures at the bridge in Oughterard.

At a meeting of the council this week, Fianna Fáil Councillor Seámus Walsh proposed that the quarter of a million euro set aside for a footbridge in Oughterard, be used to install temporary traffic lights.

He said it’s clear that the footbridge will not be going ahead in the near future and rather than lose the funding, it should be used to improve safety for school children.

The motion was seconded by his Connemara District colleague, Councillor Tom Welby after the two resolved their recent differences, and it was supported by all councillors.

Director of Services Jim Cullen said that the council would investigate carrying out such safety improvements.

Councillor Séamus Walsh told Galway Bay fm news that at least there is some positive news for the people of Oughterard this Christmas.