County council votes to keep Local Property Tax at current rate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has decided that the Local Property Tax will remain at the current level in the county for 2019.
Councillors were advised by the Director of Finance at a meeting of the local authority today (24/9) that the council is facing a deficit in 2019 and that any reduction in the property tax would make the situation worse.
