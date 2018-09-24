Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has decided that the Local Property Tax will remain at the current level in the county for 2019.
Councillors were advised by the Director of Finance at a meeting of the local authority today (24/9) that the council is facing a deficit in 2019 and that any reduction in the property tax would make the situation worse.
Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details….
County council votes to keep Local Property Tax at current rate
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has decided that the Local Property Tax will remain at the current level in the county for 2019.