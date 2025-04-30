County Council votes to buy €5k worth of mayoral chains for each area

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A vote has passed to buy mayoral chains for each County Galway Municipal District.

The total cost is five thousand euro, which Independent Ireland Councillor Declan Kelly has described as a waste of taxpayers money.

However, others said the chains would help bring a higher level of importance to the Cathaoirleachs of each area – Athenry/Oranmore, Ballinasloe, Connemara, Loughrea, and Tuam – at local events.

As it was the second time the issue arose in the Chamber, it went to a vote – with 23 voting in favour, ten against and one councillor abstaining.

Fine Gael Councillor Moegie Maher says it now means civic receptions can be done in each area in a more meaningful way