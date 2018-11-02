County Council urged to take steps to avoid ‘traffic mayhem’ in Clarinbridge next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is being urged to take immediate action to prevent ‘traffic mayhem’ in Clarinbridge next week.

It’s as previously suspended roadworks are set to resume on the N67 in the village.

Councillor Joe Byrne says a number of steps must be taken immediately – including traffic diversions at locations including Kilcolgan and Briarhill.

