County Council urged to take ownership of community playgrounds

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council is being urged to take ownership of community playgrounds, many of which are struggling to raise the funds needed to stay open and insured

It follows a motion last November by Galway East TD Albert Dolan – who was a councillor for the Athenry-Oranmore area at the time.

In response, the County Council said there are a lot of factors to consider, but committed to undertaking a detailed costing for the taking in charge of playgrounds.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Seán Broderick is now following up on the matter, and says he’d like to see some progress

