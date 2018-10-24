County council urged to tackle delay in flood risk survey for Inishbofin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council is being urged to carry out an urgent study of coastal erosion and flood risk for Inishbofin.

Galway West TD, Éamon Ó Cuív says funding of 90 thousand euro was approved for the study in 2015 but it still hasn’t been carried out.

Deputy Ó Cuív says serious damage was caused on Inishbofin during severe storms in the winter of 2013/2014 and urgent repair work needs to be carried out.

