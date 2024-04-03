County Council urged to rethink road maintenance strategy given “atrocious” state of road network
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
Galway County Council is being urged to rethink it’s road maintenance strategy, given the “atrocious” state of the road network.
At a meeting at County Hall, the finger wasn’t pointed at the local authority itself – but at Government for the “disgraceful” lack of funding provided each year.
But Councillor Joe Byrne still felt there’s scope for road maintenance crews to move from a ‘reactionary’ model to a ‘preventative’ one.
He’s been speaking to David Nevin.
