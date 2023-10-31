County Council to sit down with NTA over substandard bus services to Loughrea
Galway County Council is to sit down with the National Transport Authority to discuss substandard bus services to Loughrea.
The matter has long been raised by local politicians, who say the lack of services after 6.30 in the evening is completely unacceptable for a town of its size.
At County Hall this week, the matter was once again raised by Councillor Shane Curley, who wanted to know what efforts the local authority is making to address the issue.
Councillor Curley told David Nevin he was pleased to hear that management will be liaising with the NTA to explore solutions.
