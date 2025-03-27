County Council to make submission to An Bord Pleanala on Sceirde Rocks windfarm

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council will tomorrow lodge a submission with An Bord Pleanala on the controversial Sceirde Rocks project in Connemara.

The offshore windfarm was described at a meeting this week as one that would leave a permanent scar on the natural landscape of Galway Bay.

The plans are for thirty wind turbines over 300m in height – located between 5-12km off the coast of Connemara, and closest to Carna.

The matter was recently discussed in great depth at a meeting of Connemara councillors – and this time it was the turn of councillors from every other part of the county to have their say.

Tuam Councillor Karey McHugh-Farag was concerned at the potential impact on tourism.

The tradition of watching the sun go down on Galway Bay, she said, would become watching the turbines turn on the bay.

Several others suggested it’s hard to understand Sceirde Rocks going up while simultaneously plans are underway to tear down the Derrybrien Wind Farm in South Galway.

In the end though, their opinions are just opinions – as Galway County Council has no direct role in the decision making process at An Bord Pleanala.

But it will lodge a submission on Friday, containing an assessment of the plans and the balance between the visual impact and the need for renewable energy.

Also contained in that submission will be feedback received during the public consultation, as well as the opinions expressed by Councillors.

A decision is due to be made by in July – but Councillor Jimmy McClearn asked July of what year, pointing out terrible and long-running delays at Bord Pleanala that “prolong the agony” for many people