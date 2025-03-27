  • Services

Services

County Council to make submission to An Bord Pleanala on Sceirde Rocks windfarm

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

County Council to make submission to An Bord Pleanala on Sceirde Rocks windfarm
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council will tomorrow lodge a submission with An Bord Pleanala on the controversial Sceirde Rocks project in Connemara.

The offshore windfarm was described at a meeting this week as one that would leave a permanent scar on the natural landscape of Galway Bay.

The plans are for thirty wind turbines over 300m in height – located between 5-12km off the coast of Connemara, and closest to Carna.

The matter was recently discussed in great depth at a meeting of Connemara councillors – and this time it was the turn of councillors from every other part of the county to have their say.

Tuam Councillor Karey McHugh-Farag was concerned at the potential impact on tourism.

The tradition of watching the sun go down on Galway Bay, she said, would become watching the turbines turn on the bay.

Several others suggested it’s hard to understand Sceirde Rocks going up while simultaneously plans are underway to tear down the Derrybrien Wind Farm in South Galway.

In the end though, their opinions are just opinions – as Galway County Council has no direct role in the decision making process at An Bord Pleanala.

But it will lodge a submission on Friday, containing an assessment of the plans and the balance between the visual impact and the need for renewable energy.

Also contained in that submission will be feedback received during the public consultation, as well as the opinions expressed by Councillors.

A decision is due to be made by in July – but Councillor Jimmy McClearn asked July of what year, pointing out terrible and long-running delays at Bord Pleanala that “prolong the agony” for many people

More like this:
no_space
Dunmore meeting to discuss urgent need for new national school

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public meeting will take place in Dunmore this even...

no_space
Seanad hears homes just 7km from Galway City still without broadband after Storm Eowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Seanad has heard that homes just 7km from Galway ...

no_space
HSE admits Galway ambulances now must travel as far as Cork for repair

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's ambulance fleet now has to go as far as Cork...

no_space
Demand for reversal of "crazy" after-hours booking fee at Dunlo Track in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council is being asked to reverse a "cr...

no_space
Deputy O'Hara tells Dáil carers cannot wait any longer for end to means testing

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway East TD Louis O'Hara has told the Dáil that ca...

no_space
Substantial fall in number of vehicles stolen in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe number of motor vehicles stolen in Galway last ye...

no_space
Photography exhibition puts focus on Galway

Arts Week with Judy Murphy “When you put a camera in your hand, it slows you down and you star...

no_space
Donoghue left content by the ups and downs of league fare

MICHEÁL Donoghue hadn’t been a hostage to fortune in relation to Galway’s travails during the Div...

no_space
Dolan and Mallon lead the way in a vital group victory

Galway 1-16 Dublin 0-13 By DARREN KELLY IN KILBEACANTY GALWAY shook off a physical and d...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up