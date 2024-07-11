  • Services

Services

County Council to consider traffic lights at Ballyshrule Bridge near Portumna

Published:

County Council to consider traffic lights at Ballyshrule Bridge near Portumna
Share story:

Galway County Council is to consider installing traffic lights at Ballyshrule Bridge near Portumna.

A meeting this week heard that the bridge, on the Portumna-Woodford Road, is the scene of regular scrapes and broken wing mirrors.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Fianna Fail Councillor Ivan Canning said it is a concern to locals and asked if traffic lights might be a possibility.

He says something has to be done.

The post County Council to consider traffic lights at Ballyshrule Bridge near Portumna appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway TD tells Dáil new tax proposals could be huge burden for small family businesses

Galway East TD Sean Canney has told the Dáil that tax proposals contained in the Finance Act coul...

no_space
County Cathoirleach says council resources being “wasted” chasing up ESB to switch on lights in Athenry

Galway County Council resources should not be wasted on repeatedly chasing up the ESB to switch o...

no_space
University of Galway named in top 100 universities in Europe

The University of Galway has been named as one of the top universities in Europe. The Europe sect...

no_space
Being authentic and positive is Bricknasty’s philosophy

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Last year, Dublin group Bricknasty released INA CRUELER – a gr...

no_space
Sadness at death of Galway football’s renaissance man

THERE has been an outpouring of sadness and grief this week at the passing of the man who masterm...

no_space
Defiant Galway ladies stun All-Ireland champions as Ward leads the way

Galway 3-7 Dublin 1-12 (After extra-time) IF you were to take at face value the general ...

no_space
Opel’s new generation of light commercial vehicles roll in to Irish dealerships

Opel has announced pricing and equipment for its new generation of light commercial vehicles, wit...

no_space
Superb extra dimensions added to top Skoda model

Skoda’s new Superb has seen its dimensions increased once more and presents itself with a smartly...

no_space
VW drops the price on the award-winning Buzz Cargo

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland has introduced price reductions on its award-winning ID. B...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up