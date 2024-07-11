County Council to consider traffic lights at Ballyshrule Bridge near Portumna

Galway County Council is to consider installing traffic lights at Ballyshrule Bridge near Portumna.

A meeting this week heard that the bridge, on the Portumna-Woodford Road, is the scene of regular scrapes and broken wing mirrors.





Fianna Fail Councillor Ivan Canning said it is a concern to locals and asked if traffic lights might be a possibility.

He says something has to be done.

