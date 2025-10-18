County Council Social Housing project in Ahascragh wins National award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council’s regeneration project at Tobar Mhuire in Ahascragh has been named a category winner of the ‘Building Communities’ category in the 2025 Community Housing Awards.

The awards are organised by the Irish Council for Social Housing and recognise innovation and sustainability in public and community housing.

Led by Galway County Council and funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the project involved demolishing 10 existing homes, building 12 new units and refurbishing six others, along with associated site works.

The project design team included Vincent Hannon Architects and Tom McNamara & Partners, and the scheme was constructed by C&N Higgins Construction.

Now in its 10th year, the Community Housing Awards is sponsored by IPB Insurance, which describes the programme as a celebration of “social, affordable and sustainable community housing,” highlighting collaboration between local authorities, housing bodies and state agencies.