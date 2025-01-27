County Council says road clearing works won't be completed until next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Council crews are continuing to clear fallen trees and debris from the roads in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn – a task that is expected to take until next week.

There was unprecedented levels of trees down – including up to 30 fallen trees down on the R332 Tuam to Ballinrobe road.

Work crews have now cleared all national and most regional roads, with focus now turning to local roads.

Rachel Lowe is a Senior Engineer at Galway County Council.

She told John Morley all areas were hit hard – and there is still plenty more work to be done.