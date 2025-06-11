County Council says further public consultation for Ring Road not a surprise

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council says it is not surprised by the request for extra information on the Galway Ring Road to go on public consultation.

The Planning Appeals Board made the order, and the County Council will publish newspaper notices later this month outlining how people can view and make submissions on the new details.

The submission provided updated environmental surveys, covering ecology, geology, traffic and climate compliance aligned with the latest Climate Action Plan.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Director of Services Uinsionn Finn says this shouldn’t be seen as a delay as it was expected