County Council receives 120 submissions to Gort Local Area Plan

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council has received 120 submissions from the public on the Gort Local Area Plan.

The plan sets out a strategy for the development of the town over the next six years.

Those submissions are now being looked at by the Forward Planning Team.

Several submissions recommended the plan consider developing an Ecopark & Amenity Hub in the town at an old landfill site.

Submissions were also made by several local community groups, along with the ESB, Uisce Eireann, the Department of Education and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Forward Planning Team are now examining the submissions and are preparing the Chief Executive’s report.

It’s expected this will be completed in early April, and that will be available to view by the public after it is circulated to local councillors.

