County Council postpones planned roadworks in Clarinbridge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has postponed significant roadworks which were set to get underway in Clarinbridge tomorrow morning.

The works, earmarked for the N67 through the village, are being suspended due to poor weather conditions expected over the coming days.

It’s the second time the works have been suspended in recent weeks – and for the same reason.

The County Council has offered no new date and says work on the N67 in Clarinbridge have been suspended ‘until further notice’.