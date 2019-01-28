County council obtains judgement against pub owned by Junior Minister

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has obtained judgement against a pub in Carrabane Athenry over unpaid rates.

The pub is owned by Minister of State and Galway East T.D Ciaran Cannon and his wife Niamh.

According to today’s Irish Independent, Galway County Council obtained the judgement against Gate Lodge Properties Limited.

The company is owned by Minister Ciaran Cannon and his wife and operates the Gate Lodge pub in Carrabane.

The company has accrued a commercial rates bill of 15 thousand 823 which built up during the recession and Minister Cannon says they are commited to repaying the bill.

He says they simply could not afford the bill and believes the rates bill for the premises will decrease drastically when a review of valuations in the county in complete.