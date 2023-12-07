County council launches new fund to support community-led climate change projects
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway County Council has launched a new Community Climate Action Fund.
It’ll support communities and non-profit organisations looking to develop projects and initiatives to address climate change.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
An initial pot of €762 thousand is being made available – and allocations will be made based on the scale of the project.
The fund is now open to applications – and more information can be found at Galway.ie/ClimateAction.
The post County council launches new fund to support community-led climate change projects appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
School safety traffic warden approved for Claregalway
A school safety traffic warden position has been approved for Claregalway village. Councillor Jim...
Clio back with bold new look
There is new Renault Clio in showrooms with a bold new look and better technology and is availabl...
Northern Irish designer takes top sartorial gong
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara One of the last awards nights of the year to...
Galway In Days Gone By
1923 Danger to cyclists At the meeting of the Galway Urban Council on Thursday, Mr. M. J. C...
Two-bed apartment in student village
Sherry FitzGerald are handling the sale of a second floor two-bed apartment in the Cúirt na Rásaí...
Caution urged on farm income forecasts
A GALWAY dairy farmer and IFA representative has sounded a note of caution on projected income fi...
Confidence always shaken when Government is stirred
World of Politics with Harry McGee No confidence motions are part and parcel of parliamentary ...
Brave Shamrocks bow out to more experienced rivals
Clanmaurice 1-12 Shamrocks 2-5 SHAMROCKS were denied the opportunity to play in Croke Park ...
Galway company’s big win at HealthTech Innovation Awards
A thriving Galway health company took the top prize at the National HealthTech Innovation Awards ...