County council invites the public to make submissions on Local Property Tax

County council invites the public to make submissions on Local Property Tax
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is inviting the public to make submissions on the Local Property Tax

The Council says the written submissions must be made in advance of the council’s meeting on the matter next month

The submissions must focus on the effects of varying the basic rate on businesses, individuals and local authority services

The closing date is September the 8th and they can be posted to the council offices or emailed to lpt@galwaycoco.ie

