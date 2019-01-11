County council in process of introducing new by-laws to tackle illegal dumping

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is hoping to introduce new by-laws to tackle increasing levels of dumping.

It’s understood the proposed waste presentation by-laws would allow the council to demand proof from households that they are using an authorised waste disposal service.

The matter was highlighted at a recent Loughrea district meeting.

Failure to comply could result with an on-the-spot fine of 75 euro or up to 5 thousand euro in court.

However, Fianna Fail Councillor Ivan Canning told the meeting that he does not agree with on the spot fines.

He says other means should be used to obtain the fee – such as taking the amount from social welfare payments.

Fianna Fail Councillor Gerry Finnerty welcomed the possible introduction of by-laws but said more staff is needed to ensure they are enforced.

Fine Gael Councillor Joe Byrne says the introduction of by-laws would ensure all households sign up to a waste collection service.

For more on this story tune in at 2pm…