County Council fails to endorse any presidential hopeful

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

This article was updated live from 11.30am until the conclusion at 1.10pm.

1.13pm

There is silence when a call is made for nominations – meaning none of the five will receive a nomination from Galway County Council.

While councillors praised their courage in making pitches, and the fact they showed up, they evidently felt all five fell far short of the standard sought.

It’s a similar story to Galway City Council last night, where despite lengthy pitches and questioning, there wasn’t the faintest hint of support for any candidate.

1pm

More comments from councillors – and responses from the aspiring candidates.

Councillors Mary Hoade and David Collins noting it is extremely disrespectful and disappointing that 25 confirmed speakers didn’t bother to show up.

While no decision made yet – Lucy-Anne O’ Leary appears to see the writing on the wall and leaves the chamber before the end of questions.

Aidan Harrington says he will stay in politics, and notes this is the first thing that has actually motivated me

Gearoid O Dubhthaigh says he’ll consider the traditional route into politics, while Gerben Uunk notes he ran in the 2024 General Election on a similar platform.

12.40pm

More opinions now from Councillors on what they make of the candidates they received today.

Councillor Jimmy McClearn reminded the chamber that he previously indicated that the Fine Gael group would not be supporting any candidate and that was before the whip was in place.

He said it’s not wise to back two horses in one race before adding, “quite frankly, I didn’t hear anything today that indicates Fine Gael made the wrong decision.”

Next, Councillor Shaun Cunniffe agreed with the sentiment that potential candidates should “earn their stripes” in smaller local office first.

But he claimed that most people feel there’s huge exclusion in this race, and a lot of good people just haven’t come forward, and the whole system has become a political referendum and has lost its way.

That was supported by Councillor Noel Thomas who said it’s evident there’s a problem with the selection process.

He said the public should have more say rather than local politicians, and perhaps a signature system could be set up to allow anyone to run if they can secure a certain amount of public support.

Councillor Martina Kinnane mused that all of those who presented today are at the very start of the ladder in terms of representing people.

She wondering if this would be the end of the line for them – noting there’s already so few women in politics.

Doesn’t look too good for any of the five in terms of securing a nomination.

12.30pm

The potential candidates have been responding to some of the questions from councillors as to why they did not engage with them prior to todays brief presentations.

Gearoid O Dubhthaigh noted the logistics of speaking to all councillors at various local authorities nationwide – while Gerben Uunk similarly noted the “immense workload” involved.

Séana Kerr was far more pointed – saying it was a “nightmare” traveling across the country and arguing it’s a councillors job to learn who they are.

Lucy-Anne O’Leary apologised for not reaching out, and said she was trying to adhere to protocols, which can be difficult because they vary from council to council, and she did not want to “overstep”.

Then, statements from Councillors continued.

Councillor Declan Kelly acknowledged it takes a lot of courage to stand before them and pitch for the high office in Ireland, acknowledged that these candidates at least showed up, even if he did not agree with many of their views.

He also questioned why many candidates are trying to leap straight into the presidency, and suggested they start off running for local council or the Dáil.

Councillor Jimmy McClearn thanked those who turned up – and slammed those who were a no-show show as very disrespectful.

12.15pm

It appears that with five candidates heard, that’s the end of the pitches – compared to a confirmed list of thirty speakers.

Now it’s time for statements from County Councillors on what they’ve seen this morning.

Councillor Karey McHugh-Farag noted not one candidate canvassed her personally – something she could not understand.

She commended the five who did show up for doing just that – but said they were asking them to take a “massive risk” on a very brief presentation without first talking to councillors.

Councillor Michael Connolly asked if any of them had any clue the level of work that councillors put in on issues, and how much they engage with people.

He said he could not see how they could back anyone who presented today.

Councillor Donagh Killilea also referred to the lack of prior engagement from any candidate.

He said Fianna Fail are not under any whip, and took issue that some had claimed the system is stopping or blocking people from running.

But he did commend those five candidate who did show up to make their case.

Reference was made by potential candidates to the logistical difficulty in traveling all over the country to pitch to various local authorities.

12pm

Now, councillors are hearing from Gerben Uunk, a Dutch animal welfare activist who’s lived in Ireland for more than 20 years.

He’s spoken of the need for a president for “all beings” in Ireland, and says animal cruelty is at an all-time high.

He wants to see an end to state subsidies for greyhound and horse racing, as well as other “cruelty-related” sports.

11.50am

Next to speaking is Lucy-Anne O’Leary, who’s confident she has the credentials to lead the country.

They include a two decade career in public service and advocacy, in her words, to “amplify the voices of the vulnerable”.

She says she believes in an Ireland that leaves no-one behind, and her presidency would be a forward-thinking leadership rooted in compassion.

11.45am

The latest appearance is Gearoid O Dubhthaigh – who poses an interesting question to councillors.

Could the career of US political activist Charlie Kirk and his assassination be the future here in Ireland?

He expressed concern over the functioning of democracy, and expressed a keen interest in human rights.

He also spoke on the important of marriage – and said we have no future unless we get our act together when it comes to family.

11.40am

Next to speak is Séana Kerr, who has a focus on traditional family values – calling the family a ‘sacred unit’.

She’s spoken of a time of transformation for Ireland, and her message held religious tones with reference to God.

She’s described herself as someone inspired by past failures and someone who values integrity over popularity.

11.30am

Galway County Council is now hearing pitches from aspiring presidential candidates.

Last night, City Councillors declined to give their backing to any of the candidates who made an appearance.

First to appear at County Hall today is Aidan Harrington – who’s heavy on the need for decentralization.

He feels some power should be removed from the Dáil and returned to local authorities.

He’s also spoken on stigma around mental health, the struggles of young people, and loneliness in an increasingly digital society.

Mr. Harrington said his experience as a bus driver showed him just how beautiful this country truly is.