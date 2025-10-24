  • Services

Services

County Council event wins top Irish language award.

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

County Council event wins top Irish language award.
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway County Council event has won a top Irish language prize.

The event “Toibreacha Beannaithe Chontae na Gaillimhe” meaning blessed walls, was the launch of the holy wells exhibition.

The National Heritage Week Awards recognise an event delivered through Irish and the passion by communities in showcasing Ireland’s rich heritage.

This has been the biggest year yet, with over 2,500 events registered and 400,000 people taking part in activities to celebrate Ireland’s culture.

More like this:
no_space
Councillors pass €10.5 budget for Ballinasloe area for 2026

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal councillors have passed a 10.5 million euro bud...

no_space
Train service changes this weekend as Ceannt Station Platform 5 nears completion

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere will be some time changes to local train servic...

no_space
Search for missing Tuam man stood down as body found

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe search for a man missing for Tuam has been stood ...

no_space
500 homes planned as approval sought for 362 in Knocknacarra, and dozens more in Renmore and Menlo

Plans have been unveiled for the building of almost 500 new homes in the city — with a major 362-...

no_space
Big lift for the Small Crane!

Local businesses and craftspeople have joined forces to breathe new life into an old landmark in ...

no_space
Tenders out for Nuns’ Island creative hub

Plans to develop a creative hub at Nuns’ Island advanced this week after the local authority invi...

no_space
Man caught driving at 187km/h

By Ronan Judge       A man detected driving at 187 kilometres per hour in a 100km/h zone has b...

no_space
Galway United ease relegation fears with priceless win over Bohs

Galway United 2 Bohemians 0 WHEN the final whistle went, you half expected Lieutenant Colon...

no_space
Blade still cutting it!

By JOHN FALLON CONNACHT scrum-half Caolin Blade is hoping to add to his three Irish caps after...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up