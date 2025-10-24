County Council event wins top Irish language award.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway County Council event has won a top Irish language prize.

The event “Toibreacha Beannaithe Chontae na Gaillimhe” meaning blessed walls, was the launch of the holy wells exhibition.

The National Heritage Week Awards recognise an event delivered through Irish and the passion by communities in showcasing Ireland’s rich heritage.

This has been the biggest year yet, with over 2,500 events registered and 400,000 people taking part in activities to celebrate Ireland’s culture.