County Council decision to refuse Oranmore apartments appealed to An Bord Pleanala

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council’s decision to refuse permission for an eight-apartment block in Oranmore has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

The application led by Shane Curley was turned down due to the limited size of the site and a lack of satisfactory onsite car parking.

The project at the site of The Elmtree clinic would see the demolition of an existing single storey office building and the construction of eight apartments.

In the appeal, the applicant argues the decision to refuse permission had little or no regard to national planning policy governing higher density residential and apartment development.

