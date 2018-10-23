County council chief moves to reassure councillors on greenway strategy approach

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Executive of Galway County Council has moved to reassure members that the approach being taken for the greenway strategy is fully in accordance with an all encompassing motion passed last month.

Kevin Kelly told a meeting this week that two applications would be made to the department seeking funding, including a separate study for the Athenry to Milltown location.

Last month, in a highly controversial counter-motion, councillors voted in favour of seeking funding from the Department for a feasibility study for a master greenway strategy for the entire county.

The local authority later confirmed that it would also seek funding for a feasibility study for a greenway between Athenry and Milltown, as well as further work on the Connemara Greenway.

At this week’s meeting, Tuam area Councillor Shaun Cunniffe sought clarity arguing the Athenry to Milltown location is too vague, and called for guidance on what path the route would take and whether the route would go through farmland.

Campaigners have made several calls to use the rail alignment route for the proposed greenway link.

The CEO said the approach would be to include the railway line but not exclusively, and a number of options would be explored.

The deadline for submissions to the Government’s National Greenway Strategy is November 30th.