County Council auditing graveyards to assess accessibility improvements
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway County Council is auditing graveyards across the county to ensure they’re fully accessible.
At a meeting this week, Councillor Andrew Reddington said many are not wheelchair friendly, and local committees cannot afford improvement works.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
He said they’re doing excellent work at upkeep, but they receive far too little funding to be able to undertake works like gate and path widening.
And Councillor Reddington was pleased to hear that an audit is underway.
The post County Council auditing graveyards to assess accessibility improvements appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
UHG issue apology to Kiltullagh couple whose baby died 3 days after birth
University Hospital Galway has issued an apology to a couple from Kiltullagh whose baby died thre...
Galway West TD grills Taoiseach in Dáil over shortage of school bus drivers
Galway West TD Noel Grealish has grilled the Taoiseach in the Dáil over the ongoing shortage of s...
1,500 Galway farmers exit trade in past decade
More than a thousand farmers in Galway have left the trade in the past decade. The Irish Farmers ...
Report finds Galway is one of the top counties people relocate to
A report has found that Galway is among the top counties people choose to relocate to However, it...
Long serving city councillor Mike Cubbard confirms he will seek re-election
Long serving city councillor and former Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard has confirmed that he will s...
Galway City Council staff ‘healthiest’ in Ireland
Maybe it’s the sea air, but staff at Galway City Council are the healthiest of any local authorit...
An Taibhdhearc seeks funding boost to transform into professional theatre company
From this week's Galway City Tribune - An Taibhdhearc is appealing for six times its current fund...
Storm damage to airdome estimated at €500,000
From this week's Galway City Tribune - Galway City escaped remarkably unscathed from the double w...
Social housing ‘neighbourhood’ plan for Knocknacarra
From this week's Galway City Tribune - Galway City Council has drawn up plans for 84 social housi...