County Council adopts new Anti Social Behaviour Strategy

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway County Council has adopted an Anti-Social Behaviour Strategy up to 2020.

The matter was discussed at a meeting of the county council this week. (17/12)

Councillor Donagh Killilea told the meeting that it takes ‘one bad person to ruin the lives of many’.

He said that the council is not strong enough in terms of enforcement against anti-social behaviour and that he is waiting to see what will happen at Gilmartin Road once new housing has been built and occupied.

Sinn Féin Ballinasloe Councillor Dermot Connolly says the lives of vulnerable people in some areas are ‘pure torture’ due to anti-social activities.

Fine Gael Councillor Tom McHugh says the council is in an ‘awkward’ position, because if the council evicts a tenant, that tenant then becomes the responsibility of the council to house again the next morning.

He said that houses have been destroyed in the past in places such as Tuam and Ahascragh by a small percentage of people.

Councillor McHugh told the meeting that the council needs to be tougher in tavckling anti-social behaviour and people should be taken to court and their benefits should be reduced.

Independent Councillor Shaun Cunniffe said he could not support the proposed strategy for the county calling it a ‘pretence’ that ‘won’t work’.

He said that the council will soon rehouse Gilmartin Road and he can’t give a guarantee that those houses won’t be wrecked again.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Fahy suggested a new competition with prizes for the ‘Best Kept Local Authority House’ to get people to take pride in their homes.

Director of Housing with the council, Michael Owens says large scale social housing estates are not the approach it’s adopting going forward.

Despite the concerns about the efficacy of the Anti-Social Behaviour Strategy, it was unanimously agreed by all councillors.