County CEO issues caution over funding gap after planned merger is stalled in Seanad

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County CEO Kevin Kelly has issued a caution that over one million euro of the council budget for 2019 must now be considered after the planned merger with the city council was stalled.

At a meeting of Galway County Council this week, the Chief Executive told members that in the budget provision for 2019, they must consider an adjustment due to the possible non-availability of money utilised in the budget contingent on the merger.

1.4 million euro was allocated to Galway County Council prior to Christmas which was contingent on the planned amalgamation of the city and county.

It was decided to use over 1 million euro in the budget with the balance set aside for reform and strengthening of municipal districts.

However the Galway merger has now been stalled in the Seanad and will require legislation in order to move forward.

The meeting heard the CEO met with Oireachtas members to discuss the issue this week.

