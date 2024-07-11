County Cathoirleach says council resources being “wasted” chasing up ESB to switch on lights in Athenry
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway County Council resources should not be wasted on repeatedly chasing up the ESB to switch on lights.
That’s according to Cathaloireach Albert Dolan, who made the comments at a meeting at County Hall this week.
He referenced amber lights at the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry that have yet to be switched on despite being in place for a year.
He also noted traffic lights at a pedestrian crossing in Monivea haven’t been switched on either.
Fianna Fail Councillor Dolan says that the ESB needs to start working more efficiently.
