County Cathaoirleach Seán Ó Tuairisg decides not to run in upcoming local elections

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County Cathaoirleach Seán Ó Tuairisg has announced he will not run in the upcoming local elections.

The Connemara area Fianna Fail councillor has been a member of the county council since 2004.

He has been involved in politics since 1999 when he was elected to the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Councillor Ó Tuairisg told Galway Bay fm news, he has taken the decision to allow someone younger a chance to run and to spend more time with his family.

