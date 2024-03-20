County Cathaoirleach Liam Carroll to leave Fine Gael over election snub
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Current Cathaoirleach of County Galway, Councillor Liam Carroll, is to leave Fine Gael after being snubbed in the upcoming local elections.
Despite expressing a wish to again stand for Fine Gael in the Athenry/Oranmore district in June, the party has allegedly refused to add him to the ticket.
It’s extremely unusual given his position as Mayor of the county – but Councillor Carroll says it’s not clear why.
But Councillor Carroll says he’ll be running as an independent, and he will not be renewing his Fine Gael membership next month.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Carroll said it was a big decision to run as an independent – but he wants to continue serving his community.
