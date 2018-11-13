County accident blackspot to get speed limit under latest review

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An accident blackspot in the county looks set to get a new speed limit.

Members of Athenry/Oranmore Municipal District Council discussed the draft speed limit review at its meeting this week and one of the areas discussed was Bawnmore.

A number of roads around the county look set to have different speed zones if the full county council passes the changes at a meeting later this month.

Among the speed limits will be a zone of 50 kilometres at Bawnmore to extend beyond Cregg cemetery and a 60 kilometre zone on approach roads.

Councillors have also agreed to change what they call a ‘speed trap’ at Two Mile Bridge on the N83, which was the old N17 at Roadstone from 60 to 100 kilometres per hour limit.

Another notable change will be a 60 kilometre zone from Carnmore Cross to the Lydican junction and 80 kilometre per hour speed limit for the rest of the Claregalway Road from Carnmore.

The speed limit at Annagh Hill, which was previously 100 kilometres per hour will be reduced to 80.

Some councillors voiced concern that speed limits are not being introduced on local roads which have become rat runs, but the council executive said other traffic calming measures might be more appropriate.

In relation to rat runs, Chairperson of Municipal District Council, Frank Kearney says it’s important that the relief road for Claregalway is put back on the government agenda as a priority because the area is still experiencing heavy traffic volume despite the opening of the M17/M18 motorway.

Councillor Martina Kinane said that if Transport Infrastructure Ireland won’t allow some speed limit changes on roads, they should at least provide funds for motorist feedback signs.