  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Country gets ready for cut to speed limits

Published:

Country gets ready for cut to speed limits
Share story:

Galway County Council has been instructed to prepare for the introduction of lower speed limits in villages and towns across the county.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has set a March 31 2027 deadline for the introduction of 30km/h speed limits on roads in built-up areas and urban areas.

Galway City already has a 30km/h speed limit zone, and now that’s due to be introduced in towns and villages in County Galway. It’s part of the Government road safety strategy to reduce deaths and serious injury on roads by 50% by 2030.

Earlier this year, in February, new speed limits on local roads – totalling around 5,300 kilometres in Galway – were reduced by 20km/h to 60km/h on February 8.

Only four roads in County Galway remained at 80km/h because they were deemed safe at the higher speeds.

The local authority has now been tasked with rolling out reduced speed limits in built up areas.

Minister O’Brien allocated €20m to local authorities across the country to implement the changes including buying and installing poles and signs.

Special bye-laws will have to be introduced by Galway County Council to enact these changes. They can only be implemented if County Councillors vote to approve new bye-laws.

“The Government’s Road Safety Strategy sets out to reduce speeds to safe, appropriate levels for the roads being used, and the people using them,” he said.

“We know that the risk of being killed or seriously injured is much greater when a car and a vulnerable road user collide at 50km/h, compared to the same type of collision at 30km/h.

“This is why protecting vulnerable road users is a key focus in setting speed limits,” Minister O’Brien added.

Pictured: Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Galway singer/songwriter displays craft with new acoustic take on his old songs

In ancient times, Ultan Conlon would have been a troubadour – a travelling musician who will pitc...

no_space
Vets show you’re never too old to be on the ball

Galway will play host to basketball teams from USA, Canada, Estonia, Croatia, and across Europe a...

no_space
Irish Traditional Music Archives concert tour to visit Connemara tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Irish Traditional Music Archive’s concert tour is...

no_space
Memorial Mass for deceased staff of UHG and Merlin Park Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA memorial mass for deceased staff of UHG and Merlin ...

no_space
West had highest volume of agricultural land sales in 2024

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe West accounted for the highest volume of agricult...

no_space
Connemara Pony Heritage Centre in Letterfrack officially opened

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe new Connemara Pony Heritage Centre at Connemara N...

no_space
Traditional Turnip Carving Workshop Held In Galway City Museum

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Museum hosted a traditional Halloween tur...

no_space
Green light for new commercial development at Munster Avenue

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe green light has been given for plans to demolish ...

no_space
Galway has second-highest number of road deaths so far this year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway has had the second-highest number of road deat...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up