Counting is underway in Leisureland and Headford on referendum votes as early indications suggest defeat for both referendums

Counting is now underway in Leisureland and Headford on the two referendum votes that took place yesterday.

Voting was held in 207 polling stations in Galway West and 138 in Galway East





The count began this morning at 9am under Returning Officer Marian Chambers Higgins with two count centres in operation.

They are in Leisureland, the count centre for Galway West under Deputy Returning Officer Joe O’Neill and at Presentation College Headford for Galway East Deputy Returning Officer Derry Buckley.

Figures for Galway City and County released last night showed that 39.49% of the electorate cast their vote on average.

The highest turnout was in Kinvara at 45.45 with the lowest turnout in Castlegar at 30.9.

The Full Breakdown is…

Polling Centre Total Poll 8pm Close of Poll Percentage Turnout Galway West Clifden 1669 528 610 36.5 Galway West Spiddal 2287 825 959 41.9 Galway West Moycullen 3428 1312 1499 43.7 Galway West Oranmore 3229 1137 1324 41.0 Galway West Knocknacarra City West 8521 3468 3787 44.4 Galway West Salthill St Endas 4153 1620 1801 43.4 Galway West Salthill Taylors Hill 4701 1438 1622 34.5 Galway West Renmore City East 4653 1421 1592 34.2 Galway East Gort 1974 634 712 36.1 Galway East Loughrea 4917 1458 1701 34.6 Galway East Tuam 6082 2002 2237 36.8 Galway East Athenry 4320 1601 1857 43.0 Galway East Kinvara 1541 608 699 45.4 Galway West Castlegar City East 3548 1023 1098 30.9 Galway West Newcastle Rural East 926 372 418 45.1 Galway West Bushypark City West 3390 1214 1370 40.4

The Galway outcomes will be announced along with the rest of the constituencies at the national count centre in Dublin later today.

