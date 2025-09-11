‘Counter Attack’ film to premiere in Galway for World Heart Day

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Science on Screen’s film ‘Counter Attack’ will premiere in Galway on World Heart Day

The film explores cardiovascular disease from the patient, researcher, paramedic and family perspective.

It is directed by Tiernan Williams and produced by Maria O’Neill, and also features CÚRAM’s University of Galway-based researchers,

The free screening, which will be followed by a panel discussion and Q&A, will take place at Croí House in Newcastle at 6PM on Monday fortnight September 29th.

Here’s a snippet from the trailer of the film: