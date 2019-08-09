Council’s poor rate of checks on rented property

Galway City Council had one of the lowest rates of inspections nationwide to ensure that private rental properties met minimum standards, according to statistics released by the Department of Housing this week – with just 243 properties inspected of a total rental market of approximately 10,000.

In addition, of the 243 properties inspected last year, 242 (99%) failed to meet basic legal requirements such as working fire alarms, fixed heating appliances and access to cooking facilities.

Inspections of this nature are normally carried out on foot of a complaint to the Council from tenants who were unhappy with the facilities provided by their landlord.

The Galway City Tribune has learned that this figure of 243 consisted of mostly Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) properties that the Council was required to inspect before approving the payment – with just 17 homes inspected following complaints by private tenants.

A spokesperson for Galway City Council conceded that these figures were unsatisfactory, but had been as a result of a staff shortage that has since been addressed.

See full story in this week’s Galway City Tribune.