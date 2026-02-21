Councils have to keep speed signs clean

Published:
-
-
Author: Avril Horan
~ 2 minutes read
By Avril Horan
ONGOING maintenance of new speed limit signs required under the countrywide speed limit review will not be funded by central government, it has been confirmed.
The move was described as ‘outrageous’ by Cllr Evelyn Parsons (Ind), who warned it would place further strain on already underfunded local road budgets.
The issue arose during a presentation on new speed limits at a meeting of the Ballinasloe Municipal District.
While the installation of the new legally required signs will be covered as a capital expense, responsibility for ongoing maintenance will fall to local authorities, from within their existing allocations.
Councillors heard there will be no ringfenced funding stream for future upkeep.
“It will come from our own allocation through general grant funding. It will not be ringfenced,” said Senior Engineer Tom Prendergast.
“There is no indication at this stage that there will be an additional allocation for periodic signs arising from this process.”
Cllr Parsons strongly criticised the approach, warning that it could impact other road safety measures.
“This is simply outrageous,” she said.
“There is no guarantee that our roads budget won’t be affected. We are already under pressure, and now our existing resources will have to cover the maintenance of these signs unless a dedicated allocation is provided, and that is not happening.”
She added that the funding pressure should be clearly highlighted at national level.
“It is important this is flagged,” she said.
“Signs and road safety works will be competing for the same limited budget. We already need more funding, and that needs to be clearly signalled.”
Meanwhile, Cllr Alan Harney (FG) urged officials to be mindful of “littering” with signs during the rollout, which is due in March 2027.
“Don’t go littering the place with speed signs,” he said, suggesting that more road surface speed markings should be used as an alternative where possible.
Mr Prendergast responded that they are aware of the risk of sign proliferation but noted that the signs are a statutory requirement.
Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.
Pictured: Cllr Evelyn Parsons…outrageous.
