Councillors vote in favour of leasing land for modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in Ballinasloe
County councillors have today voted unanimously in favour of leasing land in Ballinasloe for modular homes for Ukrainian refugees.
The land at Poolboy was originally earmarked for 92 homes, but was revised down to 64 two-bedroom modular homes, each for a maximum of 2 adults and 2 children.
During today’s council meeting, Ballinasloe councillors were praised for their work and engagement during the process, with some members calling on the Government to provide adequate consultation for similar plans throughout the country.
It is anticipated that the lease, which has been approved for a maximum period of 3 years, will be agreed and signed in January 2024.
Ballinasloe Cathaoirleach Declan Geraghty says the plans show that consultation and engagement is key:
