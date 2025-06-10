Councillors unite against plans to increase social housing rents

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

City Councillors have united against plans to increase social housing rents for the first time in six years.

Under proposals from council management, rents would increase by half of one percent each year over the next six years.

But a key sticking point is the blanket removal of discounts for children, pensioners and those with disabilities.

At a meeting at City Hall last night, management also pointed out that social housing rents are up to eight times lower than private market rents.

Ultimately, councillors have no real power on this issue – and a lengthy debate last night will merely be something for management to reflect on.

Councillor Mike Cubbard says the removal of the discounts for the most vulnerable is one of the worst proposals he’s ever seen.