Councillors told initial proposals for Dunmore withdrawn because of plan’s ‘limited scope’

A masterplan is to be drawn up for the Dunmore Bridge Street regeneration project after the ‘limited scope’ of plans led to the withdrawal of a planning application in November.

A meeting of Tuam Municipal District heard this week that proposals brought forward had to be rescinded as they only included a section of the street.

Director of Services Liam Hanrahan said the Part 8 planning application – an application that goes before councillors for approval – had to be withdrawn as planners “felt the consultants limited what was in the environmental reports”.

The new masterplan, to be brought forward this year, will include a broader scope of reports including the overall environmental impact of the project – taking in the bridge which had previously been excluded.

The impact on the town as a whole had to be considered in environmental reports, added Mr Hanrahan.

However, he said if particular environmental concerns were raised, it would be possible to seek a derogation from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) to proceed with works anyway – given the potential impact on health and safety as a result of the ongoing dereliction in the area.

Given the broadened scope of the works, it had to be determined if a Part 8 planning application would be appropriate, said Mr Hanrahan, or if a Part 10 application would be required – one which must go to An Coimisiún Pleanála for approval.

“I am hopeful that by the February Municipal District meeting is held, we will be able to provide a timeline on the [planning] procedure, the overall regeneration masterplan and of what we’re suggesting needs to take place,” said Mr Hanrahan.

Last November was the second time the planning process for regeneration of the derelict Bridge Street hit the buffers – an earlier process was abandoned due to technical issues related to the acquisition of some of the buildings along the street.

Responsibility for delivery of the Dunmore project will now be shared between the Tuam Municipal District and the Council’s Regeneration Team – the same team tasked with projects such as the Tuam Station Quarter and Town Hall regeneration.

Tuam Area Engineer, John Coyle, said once the planning process got underway, the next step would be to issue Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPO) necessary to allow the project to proceed.

“After that, we will be applying for funding for the scheme,” said Mr Coyle.

Local Councillor Ollie Turner (FG) said there was initially huge excitement that progress was being made to address several vacant and derelict buildings on a street that was unsafe for pedestrians and motorists. That had turned to frustration due to these ongoing delays.

He called for the project to be a priority in 2026 and said there should be open channels of communication with local residents.

“There are only two properties lived in there and those residents are suffering more than most.

“I wouldn’t like it to be read about in the papers or heard on the radio about CPOs without prior consultation,” said Cllr Turner, adding that there would be some objections locally and every effort should be made to overcome those ahead of the planning process.

Cllr Mary Hoade (FF) said it was imperative that an estimated timeline was provided to local residents, while Cllr Donagh Killilea (FF) said local residents were concerned that the Council was not ‘fully committed’ to the project.

Mr Hanrahan confirmed that the Council was fully behind the project but said it could take more than six months to have a planning application ready.

Cllr Killilea said the current condition of buildings along the street meant there was a risk to the public from falling debris and rooftiles and called for the Council’s Environment Section to carry out a safety check.

Tuam MD Cathaoirleach, Karey McHugh Farag (Ind), said it should be an “unfortunate lesson learned” that narrowing the scope of a project could lead to such delays.

“The people of Dunmore shouldn’t have to walk their children down a lethally dangerous street like this,” she said, referring to the narrowness of Bridge Street.

Meanwhile, rumours that an International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) centre would be located on the regenerated street were dismissed.

Director of Services Michael Owens said the Council had received no such proposal from the Department of Integration.

“The process for IPAS centres is that there is consultation with the County Council,” he said, adding that they had received “no communication” on the matter.

Pictured: Priority…Cllr Ollie Turner on Bridge Street in Dunmore.