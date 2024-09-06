Councillors to request major funding from NTA for city footpath works

Councillors are set to inform the NTA of the €100m needed to upgrade and construct footpaths across Galway city.

A recent meeting of the City Central area heard that local funding is very limited in this regard, which prompted a proposal to bring the issue to the NTA next week.





Councillor Eddie Hoare has said that for many roads, money is the only obstacle as many landowners are largely on board with upgrade works.

Fine Gael Councillor Hoare says footpaths are needed on more roads across the city, not only for safety, but for access to bus routes:

