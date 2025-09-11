  • Services

Services

Councillors see red over inaction on spreading of oats across city

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Councillors see red over inaction on spreading of oats across city
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There were raised voices at City Hall this week – as a meeting heard the spreading of oats all over the city is getting worse.

Several councillors couldn’t understand how nothing’s seemingly been done, despite the issue persisting for years and a taskforce set up months ago.

This isn’t a new problem and people will be very familiar with the sight of random scatterings of oats on footpaths across the city.

The big issue of course isn’t just that it’s unsightly – it’s that it encourages vermin, seagulls and other wildlife to come into the city centre.

Earlier this year a multi-agency taskforce was established to see how the situation – often described as “sensitive” – could be tackled.

But at a meeting this week Councillor Donal Lyons claimed far from being solved, the issue is actually getting worse, with heaps of oats every few yards in some places.

With visible irritation, Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard described the meeting as “Groundhog Day” and said “we’re talking about porridge again – we look incompetent”.

Councillor Peter Keane went one step further in venting his frustration.

“I don’t care how sensitive it is”, he said, noting thousands of people are being affected by one person before adding “this individual is acting with utter impunity and does not give a damn”.

Council management assured they are still working on the issue with a collaborative approach – and asked for more time to let the matter progress.

More like this:
no_space
Plans for safe route to schools for the Tuam Area due to be presented shortly

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe plans for the safe route to schools for the Tuam ...

no_space
NTA plans major overhaul and expansion of Galway City bike rental fleet

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe National Transport Authority is planning a major ...

no_space
Hail warning for South Galway until 8 tonight

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMet Eireann has issued a hail warning for South Galwa...

no_space
Garda dog Gunner assists in high-visibility checkpoints in Galway Division

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's Garda dog Gunner has once again assisted mem...

no_space
New University of Galway President says solving accommodation crisis 'beyond university's gift'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe new University of Galway President says solving t...

no_space
Pedestrian underpass to be installed at Oranmore Train Station in coming weeks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA pedestrian and cyclist underpass is to be installed...

no_space
Mini roundabout among options considered for West Bridge Traffic lights in Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA mini roundabout is one of the options being conside...

no_space
Funding announced to support disadvantaged learners across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFunding has been announced to support disadvantaged l...

no_space
Galway activist on Flotilla heading in hope for Palestine

SALTHILL’s Sarah Clancy takes the helm of a boat for the first time as she sets sail for Gaza wit...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up