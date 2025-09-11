Councillors see red over inaction on spreading of oats across city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There were raised voices at City Hall this week – as a meeting heard the spreading of oats all over the city is getting worse.

Several councillors couldn’t understand how nothing’s seemingly been done, despite the issue persisting for years and a taskforce set up months ago.

This isn’t a new problem and people will be very familiar with the sight of random scatterings of oats on footpaths across the city.

The big issue of course isn’t just that it’s unsightly – it’s that it encourages vermin, seagulls and other wildlife to come into the city centre.

Earlier this year a multi-agency taskforce was established to see how the situation – often described as “sensitive” – could be tackled.

But at a meeting this week Councillor Donal Lyons claimed far from being solved, the issue is actually getting worse, with heaps of oats every few yards in some places.

With visible irritation, Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard described the meeting as “Groundhog Day” and said “we’re talking about porridge again – we look incompetent”.

Councillor Peter Keane went one step further in venting his frustration.

“I don’t care how sensitive it is”, he said, noting thousands of people are being affected by one person before adding “this individual is acting with utter impunity and does not give a damn”.

Council management assured they are still working on the issue with a collaborative approach – and asked for more time to let the matter progress.