Councillors pour further pressure on Eamon Ryan over termination of Aircoach Galway-Dublin service

Published:

County Councillors are aiming to pour further pressure on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan over the termination of the Aircoach Galway-Dublin service.

The operator says the multi-stop route is not commercially viable – and a previous Bus Eireann express service on the route was cancelled for the same reason.


But at a meeting at County Hall this week, Councillor Evelyn Parsons says it’s unacceptable to rely on commercial operators to provide essential public transport.

She proposed they write to Minister Ryan and the NTA to emphasize the potentially devastating impact of the withdrawal of the Aircoach service.

Minister Ryan has already been grilled in the Dáil on the matter – and gave an assurance that the NTA is actively assessing the situation.

Councillor Parsons says it isn’t good enough and Government have an obligation to the public.

