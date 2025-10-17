  • Services

Councillors pass €5.1m budget for Athenry/Oranmore area

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local councillors have passed a €5m budget for the Athenry/Oranmore area in 2026.

The annual budget covers the running of the municipal district – like roadworks, social housing maintenance, public parks, litter management, recycling facilities and street parking.

Around two-thirds of the €5.1m will be spent on roads – and like all other areas of the county, Athenry/Oranmore councillors say it’s not even a fraction of what’s needed.

But they argue it’s particularly acute in this area – because despite having the busiest road network, Athenry/Oranmore receives the lowest roads funding.

Cathaoirleach David Collins says that has to change

