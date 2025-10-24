Councillors pass €10.5 budget for Ballinasloe area for 2026

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local councillors have passed a 10.5 million euro budget for the Ballinasloe area in 2026.

The annual budget covers the running of the municipal district – such as roadworks, social housing maintenance and street parking.

Despite a 4.5 percent increase from last year’s budget, Councillors don’t think this will be enough after inflation is accounted for.

Concerns have also been raised about the increased maintenance cost of social housing in the area that has been recently retrofitted.

The budget is provisional, until all 39 county councillors approve an overall budget at a meeting in the coming weeks.