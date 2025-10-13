Councillors pass €10.2m budget for Connemara region

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local councillors have passed a €10.2m budget for the Connemara region in 2026.

The annual budget covers the running of the municipal district – like roadworks, social housing maintenance, public parks, litter management, recycling facilities and street parking.

Almost two-thirds of the €10.2m will be spent on roads – though it’s always been acknowledged it’s just a drop in the bucket compared to what’s needed.

Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Mannion thinks there needs to be a special climate change fund for roads in Connemara – especially considering the recent impact of Storm Amy