  • Services

Services

Councillors move to support €25K feasibility study for public swimming pool in Loughrea

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Councillors move to support €25K feasibility study for public swimming pool in Loughrea
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local councillors are moving to help fund a feasibility study for a publicly owned swimming pool in Loughrea.

A local committee group are spearheading the campaign, which has been calling for the facility for several years

The €25,000 study will be mostly funded through the LEADER programme, but councillors are aiming to loan discretionary funds to ensure no delays occur.

Councillor Jimmy McClearn put forward the motion, saying they don’t want to see any more barriers to the much-needed project

More like this:
no_space
University of Galway spin-out Lua Health launches employee wellbeing platform

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA University of Galway spin-out company has launched ...

no_space
Long wait times at UHG'S Emergency Department while one ward deals with COVID outbreak

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are long wait times at UHG'S Emergency Departme...

no_space
Excavation reveals Maree ringfort was home to ancient nobles

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMExcavation works at a well-known ringfort in Maree ov...

no_space
Application lodged to decommission Derrybrien Wind Farm

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn application has finally been lodged to officially ...

no_space
Enhanced bus services on route for Kinvara, Ballinderreen and Kilcolgan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAdditional bus services are on the way for the areas ...

no_space
Galway City Council 2nd in country for EV adoption

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council ranks second in the country for E...

no_space
Galway Cathaoirleach outlines priorities to Tánaiste in Government Buildings

Local infrastructure, housing, and supports for older people were just some of the issues discuss...

no_space
Claregalway houses get green light

An additional 62 residential units are on the way for Claregalway – despite any progress on a pro...

no_space
Almost 50 new social homes for Portumna

Two social housing projects are earmarked for Portumna – adding 49 new or refurbished homes to th...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up