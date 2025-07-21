Councillors move to support €25K feasibility study for public swimming pool in Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local councillors are moving to help fund a feasibility study for a publicly owned swimming pool in Loughrea.

A local committee group are spearheading the campaign, which has been calling for the facility for several years

The €25,000 study will be mostly funded through the LEADER programme, but councillors are aiming to loan discretionary funds to ensure no delays occur.

Councillor Jimmy McClearn put forward the motion, saying they don’t want to see any more barriers to the much-needed project