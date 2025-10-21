  • Services

Services

Councillors hit out at Com Reg as mobile coverage problems persist across County Galway

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Councillors hit out at Com Reg as mobile coverage problems persist across County Galway
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Councillors have hit out at the Commission for Communications Regulation over poor phone coverage and slow broadband

They aired their frustration at this week’s County Council meeting

Tuam Area Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington criticised the fact that no representative of ComReg has agreed to meet with councillors.

Party colleague for Loughrea Councillor Laurie Harney claims to be getting just 50 megabits of broadband speed in comparison to the 500 megabits advertised.

He said that ComReg is acting like they have no responsibility when it comes to fixing these issues.

Connemara Fianna Fáil Councillor Gerry King believes that these issues effect the elderly the most, who, between storm damage and the lack of mobile coverage, are left isolated.

He went on to point out that broadband and telecoms provider Éir has also declined to come before the councillors

More like this:
no_space
Two Connemara tourism companies showcased at Spanish tradeshows

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Connmara tourism companies have taken part in a s...

no_space
Free business seminar set to take place in the city this Thursday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA free of charge business seminar is set to take plac...

no_space
Connemara man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Tánaiste Simon Harris and his family

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Connemara man has pleaded guilty at Derrynea Distri...

no_space
Week of extensive roadworks to begin on the N63 at Brierfield

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA week of extensive roadworks is to begin tomorrow on...

no_space
Galway's local authorities open Community Climate Action Funds worth 1.2 million euro

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's local authorities have opened their Communit...

no_space
Protest at University of Galway tomorrow over ties with Israeli IT

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA protest will take place at University of Galway tom...

no_space
Water quality info meeting being held in city this week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA water quality information meeting is being held in ...

no_space
Three county GAA clubs to benefit from community energy fund

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree county GAA clubs have been selected to benefit ...

no_space
€6m in grants to refurbish 100 vacant and derelict Galway homes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAlmost €6 million in grants has helped bring over a h...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up