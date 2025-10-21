Councillors hit out at Com Reg as mobile coverage problems persist across County Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Councillors have hit out at the Commission for Communications Regulation over poor phone coverage and slow broadband

They aired their frustration at this week’s County Council meeting

Tuam Area Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington criticised the fact that no representative of ComReg has agreed to meet with councillors.

Party colleague for Loughrea Councillor Laurie Harney claims to be getting just 50 megabits of broadband speed in comparison to the 500 megabits advertised.

He said that ComReg is acting like they have no responsibility when it comes to fixing these issues.

Connemara Fianna Fáil Councillor Gerry King believes that these issues effect the elderly the most, who, between storm damage and the lack of mobile coverage, are left isolated.

He went on to point out that broadband and telecoms provider Éir has also declined to come before the councillors