Councillors demand complete overhaul of “red tape” surrounding septic tank grant scheme
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
County councillors are demanding a complete overhaul of the “red tape” surrounding the septic tank grant scheme.
The national scheme – delivered through local authorities – aims to assist households in repairing, upgrading or replacing their septic tank system.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
But a meeting at County Hall this week heard it has incredibly strict and unreasonable criteria, ruling out the vast majority of households.
Councillor Andrew Reddington said the scheme is full of the same stuff that a septic tank normally holds.
Councillor Geraldine Donohue raised the issue – and she says the amount of people actually eligible for the scheme is extremely limited.
The post Councillors demand complete overhaul of “red tape” surrounding septic tank grant scheme appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of housing development in Mountbellew
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against a planned housing development in Mountbel...
Kane sisters from Connemara to receive prestigious Gradam Ceoil TG4 award
The Kane sisters from North Connemara are to receive a prestigious Gradam Ceoil TG4 award They ar...
Two young people to represent Galway at Dáil na nÓg in Leinster House tomorrow
Two young people are to represent Galway city and county at Dáil na nÓg in Leinster House tomorro...
Galway restaurant features in The Sunday Times Top 10 Best Restaurants
Galway restaurant, Daróg, features in The Sunday Times Top 10 Best Restaurants. ‘Daróg̵...
Gardaí investigate spate of church burglaries in Connemara
Gardaí are investigating a spate of church burglaries in the Connemara area over a 6 day period l...
Garda appeal after men enter Doughiska home and assault family members
Oranmore Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after family members were assaulted in their home in ...
Water outages in Spiddal, Furbo and Inverin due to burst watermain
Residents and businesses in the Spiddal, Furbo and Inverin areas are being advised to expect wate...
New ‘Hydrocurtain’ at Eglinton Canal proving effective at tackling rubbish in waterway
A new ‘hydrocurtain’ installed at Eglinton Canal is proving extremely effective at ta...
Waiting times for eye tests for Galway paediatric patients dramatically drop
Eye test waiting times for paediatric patients in Galway have been reduced dramatically from 2 ye...