Councillors criticise failure to fill staff shortages that would maintain facilities

-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 3 minutes read
A much-used running track in Ballinasloe has been closed down after it was vandalised by thugs – much to the annoyance of the many athletes and teenagers for whom this is a vital resource.
The issue was raised by at a recent meeting of Ballinasloe Municipal Council by Cllr Evelyn Parsons, where it was stated that staff shortages in the area was a major problem.
She highlighted the fact that, in recent weeks, there had been repeated minor vandalism at the Dunlo running track which left other councillors warning that damage could escalate.
Cllr Parsons further highlighted the lack of progress on the proposed water recreation park for the River Suck.
Her colleague, Councillor Alan Harney, backed the call for greater focus on amenities, noting Ballinasloe has no public park. He said funding in the upcoming budget must be directed towards project management in the town.
The issue of staff shortages was confirmed by Director of Services with Galway County Council Damien Mitchell who stated that it had been raised at Human Resources level.
The former Galway footballer acknowledged that understaffing is a wider issue across the local authority and said it has been raised with HR and management.
Mr Mitchell praised the work of existing staff, describing it as “high quality.”
Galway councillors have warned that staff shortages in Ballinasloe are leaving the town struggling to keep pace with key projects.
The Municipal Council meeting heard members voice concern that Ballinasloe is being left behind – even as the overall County Council budget outlines potential funding for a new project management office.
Cllr Evelyn Parsons claimed that the local workforce was operating with “a man down”. She pointed to the ongoing roads programme, community recognition funding and repeated vandalism at the Dunlo running track as examples of where progress is stalling.
“I am aware they do not have enough resources,” Cllr Parsons told fellow Councillors. “But why is Ballinasloe falling behind in these projects? Why is it falling between two stools?”
She argued that temporary staff could fill the gaps or existing staff could be reassigned to cover missing roles.
Existing staff, she added, ‘know the lay of the land, know the personnel’ who work with the town every day.
“It’s really not fair. It’s a gross injustice on our staff, and particularly on our public. Ballinasloe should not be missing out.”
Pictured: Cllr Evelyn Parsons outside the locked gates of Ballinasloe running track. Photo: Gerry Stronge.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Athenry teenager’s festive creations to feature at Local Food and Craft Gift Fair
An enterprising and talented 17-year-old student from Athenry will be among the exhibitors at thi...
Chamber represents business voice of Galway at Brussels enterprise gathering
Galway Chamber joined more than 700 entrepreneurs from 32 European countries at the European Parl...
3 weeks road works taking place on R942 Dublin Road Loughrea
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree works of road works are taking place on the Dub...
Galway Gaeltacht leads new European electronics survey
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's Gaeltacht is leading a new European survey t...
Trio of Galway RNLI veterans presented with Long Service Awards
Three crew with Galway RNLI have been presented with Long Service Awards in recognition of their ...
Three clubs from county honoured for their use of the Irish language
Three Galway GAA clubs were among those from across the country honoured for their fostering of t...
Complaint after polling card moves Galway West to Galway South
An official complaint has been lodged with the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga over a mistake on ...
Over 380 youth graduate Foróige leadership programme in UG
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver 380 young people are to graduate in youth leader...
Galway events at youth clubs for Oíche na hÓige
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM38 events are taking place across Galway youth clubs ...