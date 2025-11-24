Councillors criticise failure to fill staff shortages that would maintain facilities

A much-used running track in Ballinasloe has been closed down after it was vandalised by thugs – much to the annoyance of the many athletes and teenagers for whom this is a vital resource.

The issue was raised by at a recent meeting of Ballinasloe Municipal Council by Cllr Evelyn Parsons, where it was stated that staff shortages in the area was a major problem.

She highlighted the fact that, in recent weeks, there had been repeated minor vandalism at the Dunlo running track which left other councillors warning that damage could escalate.

Cllr Parsons further highlighted the lack of progress on the proposed water recreation park for the River Suck.

Her colleague, Councillor Alan Harney, backed the call for greater focus on amenities, noting Ballinasloe has no public park. He said funding in the upcoming budget must be directed towards project management in the town.

The issue of staff shortages was confirmed by Director of Services with Galway County Council Damien Mitchell who stated that it had been raised at Human Resources level.

The former Galway footballer acknowledged that understaffing is a wider issue across the local authority and said it has been raised with HR and management.

Mr Mitchell praised the work of existing staff, describing it as “high quality.”

Galway councillors have warned that staff shortages in Ballinasloe are leaving the town struggling to keep pace with key projects.

The Municipal Council meeting heard members voice concern that Ballinasloe is being left behind – even as the overall County Council budget outlines potential funding for a new project management office.

Cllr Evelyn Parsons claimed that the local workforce was operating with “a man down”. She pointed to the ongoing roads programme, community recognition funding and repeated vandalism at the Dunlo running track as examples of where progress is stalling.

“I am aware they do not have enough resources,” Cllr Parsons told fellow Councillors. “But why is Ballinasloe falling behind in these projects? Why is it falling between two stools?”

She argued that temporary staff could fill the gaps or existing staff could be reassigned to cover missing roles.

Existing staff, she added, ‘know the lay of the land, know the personnel’ who work with the town every day.

“It’s really not fair. It’s a gross injustice on our staff, and particularly on our public. Ballinasloe should not be missing out.”

Pictured: Cllr Evelyn Parsons outside the locked gates of Ballinasloe running track. Photo: Gerry Stronge.